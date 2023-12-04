*The above video of the “Topping Off” at Sherwin Williams’s new 36-story office building in Downtown Cleveland was created by Jones Drones Ohio and Drone Ohio*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mother Nature painted a cloudy and gray day, but world-renowned Cleveland-based Sherwin Williams, known for its vast variety of colorful paints and so much more, lit up downtown with bright smiles.

Construction workers put the last beam in place Monday on the roof of the brand new 616-foot, 36-story global headquarters during a “Topping Off” ceremony.

Topping-off ceremonies include planting an evergreen and an American Flag on the rooftop of a new building at the moment workers erect the last steel beam. Traditionally, many say the topping-off event symbolizes safety and good luck for the future.

*Checkout the slide show below with photos from above courtesy of Drone Ohio*

Along with the tree and the American flag, a Sherwin Williams logo flag was also spotted flying high atop the new office building set to open sometime in 2024. The company, which has brought thousands of jobs to Northeast Ohio for generations, has plans to construct two more buildings in Downtown Cleveland.

Owners of both Drone Ohio and Jones Drones Cleveland told Fox 8 News the topping off was exciting to watch and that construction workers waved and smiled.