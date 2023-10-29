MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — It’s named West Sturbridge Drive but could easily be named Red Maple Way.

These stunningly beautiful fall photos from Medina were shared with Fox 8 News by Ohio Drone.

“I love taking photos of the beauty of Mother Nature in all her glory right here in Northeast Ohio,” said Jeffrey Holbury, owner of Drone Ohio.

Holbury took these “magnificent” images a week ago which means the brilliant red colors of the maple trees are past peak but it’s something to look forward to next fall in Northeast Ohio.