(WJW) – Another nice and seasonal day. Breezy but dry.
Highs will climb into the mid-50s as we squeeze out some sunshine by the afternoon.
Turning a bit cooler for any playoff football games on Friday evening.
Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the night. Quiet with a few clouds sticking around.
Cooler through the weekend. Could see a few spots of drizzle/flurry on Saturday as a weak front passes. Nothing major.
Saturday futurecast:
Saturday is Veterans Day:
Dry from late Saturday through next Thursday.
Gradually warming next week. Here is the 8-day forecast:
The long-range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week followed by milder temps to start the week.
Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.