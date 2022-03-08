Driving through Wayne County? Mysterious metal shards leaving many drivers with flat tires

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A mystery is unfolding along state Route 57 outside Orrville in Wayne County.

Since last Wednesday, hundreds of drivers passing through the area have had flat tires.

Bill Christman, of Marshallville, was contacted by his daughter last Thursday after two of her tires were flattened. Christman was surprised by what a technician at a tire shop discovered.

“We counted 14 pieces of metal in one of the tires. You can see how they stick out. Sometimes this metal takes a while to actually push into where it goes through the tire and makes the air come out,” Christman said.

Christman said the shards of metal are less than an inch long and have a sharp end. He said he believes an employee of a nearby company is unwittingly causing the road hazard.

“It appears a local factory probably has been hauling away scrap pieces of metal because they’re all pretty much the same size with a point on the end and the truck that is hauling the metal away was leaking somewhere on the road and the stuff is spread all over the road,” he said.

According to Christman, the damage done to his daughter’s tires forced them to replace them for $350. He said he’s now worried about drivers who could find themselves in harm’s way.

“I’d hate to see cars that have driven through the area that have gone back to Cleveland or back to Medina or back to Wadsworth or any other surrounding area that have gotten home and within a day or two, they find out that they have flat tires and there’s pieces of metal in it.”

Tire stores and car dealerships in Wayne County are being inundated with customers reporting flat tires. The manager of Flynn’s Tire in Orrville said they’ve had at least 25 such cases each day since last Wednesday.

Christman said he contacted FOX 8 as a public service for drivers passing through the Orrville area.

He is also asking Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to investigate and to identify the source of the shards of metal.

“Somebody is responsible for dumping this from a truck. We need to find out who is responsible for this and see if we can get them to help pick up the tab for all these people.”