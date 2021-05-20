Drivers fleeing North Olmsted police hit state trooper

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – The North Olmsted Police Department is investigating a chase and crash that injured an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Officers responded to a complaint about a disturbance involving several vehicles driving recklessly in the RTA Park and Ride along Great Northern Blvd. Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

According to a press release from North Olmsted police, officers blocked the vehicles from leaving.

Police say two drivers accelerated toward officers.

The officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, according to police.

The two vehicles went up the curb into the grass and took off west onto I-480 from Great Northern Blvd.

One of the vehicles hit a state trooper who was working construction detail.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Eventually, officers found both vehicles involved but the cars were empty.

Officers say they found one person in a nearby neighborhood.

At least one of the vehicles was stolen.

Police have not identified anyone involved and say it is an ongoing investigation.