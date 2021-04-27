Drivers could see gas shortages this summer with tanker truck drivers in short supply

(WJW) — With gas prices already surging this year, another fuel problem may soon be on the horizon.

Some in the industry are now predicting a fuel shortage come summer. Not due to a supply issues, but rather not enough tank truck drivers to move the fuel to gas stations.

CNN reported that industry group National Tank Truck Carriers said nearly 20% to $25% of tank trucks aren’t being used right now as there are not enough qualified drivers available. The year before the pandemic struck, that number was only at 10%.

The problem reportedly became magnified last year when Americans weren’t driving due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, and gas stations just didn’t need as much gas. This meant truck drivers weren’t getting enough work and many chose to leave the business.

Also adding to the challenges is that the job requires a special certification and a certain amount of training. During the pandemic, many of the truck training programs were also shut down.

This week, double-digit increases are being seen at the pumps in Northeast Ohio (as seen in the video at the top of the story), and some are predicting $3 a gallon prices this summer when people, many fully vaccinated, are looking to get away. Add in a trucking shortage and some retailers are worried about what business could be like this coming season.

“I’ve talked to retailers, they say there could be places where there are brief outages,” Jeff Lenard, spokesman at the National Association of Convenience Stores, told CNN. “If they have no fuel, they have no business. People aren’t going to stop in for a sandwich if you don’t have fuel.”