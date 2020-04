MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Drivers in Mentor are asked to avoid the intersection at Center St. and Tyler Blvd. due to a crash.

The intersection is closed in all directions and will be for a couple of hours. You’re asked to please avoid the area.

The City of Mentor says the crash that happened Wednesday morning involved a car and truck. There was a fuel leak and there’s a power line down.

Several people were taken to the hospital.