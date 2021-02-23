Driver who killed two teens in Lakewood crash was going 80 mph, driving under the influence, report says

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 has obtained the crash report in a deadly accident that happened in Lakewood.

It happened Sunday just before 2:30 a.m.

According to the police report, a driver was headed southeast on Clifton Blvd. at speeds of 80 mph.

The driver did not have headlights on and is believed to be under the influence.

Another vehicle was at a stop sign and attempting to turn left onto Clifton Blvd. when the car was hit by the speeding driver.

Two teenagers were ejected from the second vehicle.

Alejandro Mercado, 19, of Lakewood, and Maximus Close, 19, of Lakewood were both killed.

There was a third passenger in the vehicle. He was seriously injured.

The driver who is believed to be under the influence is from North Royalton.

She has not been charged, so FOX 8 is not identifying her.