Driver who hit and killed man crossing the street in Akron likely intoxicated: Police

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that killed a man who was crossing the street.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a man driving northbound on Brittain Rd. hit a man who was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bauer Blvd.

The victim was identified as Ronald Smith, 69, of Akron.

Police say he was trapped under the vehicle and died at the hospital.

A press release states that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor and charges are possible.

There have been no arrests in the case.

