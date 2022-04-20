MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A Mansfield man was hit and killed by a driver who didn’t stop last night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Mark Ramsey, 63, of Mansfield, was standing next to his disabled pickup around 11 p.m. on U.S. 42 in Milton Township Tuesday.

Ramsey was hit by a car headed northbound on U.S. 42.

The driver did not stop.

Ramsey died at the hospital.

OSHP reports the suspect vehicle is possibly a silver Dodge pickup with damage to the front right headlight and passenger side-view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSHP at (419)289-0911.