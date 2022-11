CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the driver of a car who hit a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at Fulton Rd. and Denison Ave. in Cleveland.

According to police, a driver in a gray sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, hit a pedestrian who was at the intersection and fled the scene.

Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police

The pedestrian was seriously hurt.

According to police, photos of a person of interest were captured at a store.

Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3433.