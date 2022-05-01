Cleveland (WJW) — Police are now searching for a driver who reportedly crashed his car into a Cleveland business, nearly hitting a pedestrian Sunday.

Security footage captured the incident (as seen in the video above), which took place around 4 p.m. when a man reportedly put his Silver Chevrolet Impala into reverse crashing into Discounts R-Us on the 2400 block of East 55th Street.

A bystander who was nearly hit in the crash, told FOX 8 she was the intended target. But she was unharmed in the crash.

Following the incident, the car drove off and police continue to investigate.