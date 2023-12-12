WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Willowick are looking for a driver who hit and killed a man crossing a street and then drove off.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Monday, outside the Shoregate Towers apartment building on Lake Shore Blvd.

According to officials, some residents of the building have had to park at a shopping center across the street after the apartment’s parking garage collapsed in August.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 was told there is a crosswalk in the area, but the man who was killed was not in it.

Anyone with information can contact the Willowick Police Department.