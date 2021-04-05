Driver wanted after deadly Akron motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Akron are investigating a deadly hit-skip crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers responded to the area of 500 E. Tallmadge Ave. just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a motorcycle with two passengers was headed west bound on E. Tallmadge when a driver in a maroon vehicle pulled out of the Save A Lot parking lot.

The motorcycle, which was driving at a high rate of speed according to police, clipped the right side of the bumper of the car.

The passenger was thrown from the bike.

She was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The motorcyclist hit a utility pole and was killed.

He has not been identified.

Police say the maroon vehicle left the scene after the crash.

If you have information that can help police about the incident or the maroon vehicle involved, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can reach The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.