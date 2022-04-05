GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect is wanted after allegedly trying to run over two deputies with his vehicle.

Christopher Hoover, 39, has warrants out for attempted felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with order of police officer after the incident that happened on Saturday, according to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers responded to a domestic violence call at W. Glenridge in Green when Hoover allegedly fled the scene and led officers on a short pursuit, which was quickly ended for the sake of public safety, officers say.

Deputies returned to the scene and later, so did Hoover, the release says. That’s when officers say he allegedly attempted to run over two deputies in the roadway with his vehicle. They both were able to get out of the way before being hit.

Troopers say he again fled the scene and is currently at-large.

Anyone with information on Hoover’s whereabouts can call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.