MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina Fire Department had to coordinate a complex rescue when a semi-truck slid off the interstate and crashed at the bottom of an embankment.

The crash happened Monday on I-71 north at the 216-mile marker.

Photos taken by the Medina Fire Department show the truck about 50-feet down a steep slope covered in snow.

Courtesy: Medina Fire Department

The crash also jammed the door to the truck, leaving the driver unable to get out.

According to Medina Fire, firefighters set up a low-angle rope rescue system to get crews and equipment to the bottom of the embankment.

Courtesy: Medina Fire Department

They used a hydraulic spreader to rescue the driver.

Crews also put down absorbent booms in the creek below the truck to contain diesel fuel that was leaking from a fuel tank in the semi.

Courtesy: Medina Fire Department

Multiple agencies helped with the rescue.

The driver was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

