Driver to be sentenced in crash that seriously injured tow truck driver

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A driver who crashed into a tow truck in Fairview Park, seriously injuring the tow truck driver and causing his leg to be amputated, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Roy Hollingsworth, 36, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty in November to charges of aggravated vehicular assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and drug possession.

On March 18, 2019, Hollingsworth crashed his car head-on into a Patton’s Towing truck that was stopped on Lorain Avenue near West 204th Street while attempting to tow a vehicle.

As a result of the crash, the tow truck operator became pinned under the tow truck’s lowered bed and required surgery to have his leg amputated, according to investigators.

Hollingsworth was also seriously injured.

