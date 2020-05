CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that happened early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. a driver headed eastbound on the Shoreway hit a pole just east of E. 73rd St.

Several lanes were closed while police investigated the crash.

Officers found the driver in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

