BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) – The focus of a traffic stop suddenly turned early Wednesday when an unrelated car hit a police cruiser.

According to officials, a Bratenahl officer had pulled over a car on Eddy Road at I-90 around 2:45 a.m. when another car crashed into the police SUV.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The driver was tested to determine if they were operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

No one was hurt.