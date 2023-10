CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed into a motorcyclist and a fire hydrant, and then took off on foot.

The driver of the bike was injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, near Union Ave. and E. 98th Street.

There’s been no word on the victim’s condition, and it’s not clear how many people were inside the car when it crashed.