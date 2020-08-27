Driver shot by police following chase involving stolen car in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after officers from East Cleveland police shot a man suspected of stealing a car.

According to a news release from East Cleveland police, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday officers began a pursuit with a stolen vehicle with three males inside.

The chase ended around E. 105th and South Blvd. in Cleveland. That’s when everybody inside the vehicle ran off, police said.

East Cleveland officers said the driver ran off with a gun in his hand.

According to a news release, the driver raised his arm sideways and that’s when officers from East Cleveland fired shots.

The driver was taken to University Hospitals. His name, age, and condition were not immediately available.

Chief Scott Gardner, East Cleveland Police, said the investigation was being handled by the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit.

