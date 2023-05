OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Crews rescued a driver who was in a car that was found partially submerged in a lake.

It happened Friday afternoon at Chestnut Grove Cemetery on Lewis Road in Olmsted Falls.

Officers were able to rescue the 88-year-old Olmsted Falls driver from the car before it sank into the lake.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.