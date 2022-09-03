CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car was sinking fast in a pond in Northeast Ohio when first responders were called to the scene.

The incident unfolded quickly Friday night at about 10:30 p.m. in Canfield on Blueberry Hill Drive.

The female driver inside and her car were sinking and the water had reached her neck, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Rarick.

The firefighters quickly dropped their gear and pulled the woman from the car. A tow truck later pulled the car from the pond.

The woman escaped with no injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.