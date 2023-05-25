[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A driver who fled authorities in a stolen BMW by racing down side streets, eventually crashing into another car and killing its 28-year-old driver, has pleaded guilty.

Raymond K. Francis, 24, of Brook Park, was indicted in September for the August crash that killed 28-year old Annelise Endres at the intersection of West 41st Street and Trowbridge Avenue in Cleveland.

“She was waiting here and five minutes later, bang,” a witness, Jesus Hernandez, told FOX 8 News at the time.

On Aug. 26, state troopers stopped the BMW driven by Francis near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue, on a report that it had been stolen from a Strongsville dealership. The car’s passenger got out, but Francis took off.

A helicopter followed Francis’ vehicle as he sped down side streets, eventually striking Endres’ car, sending it into a nearby home.

Francis pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with a police order and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Three other felony counts including aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to comply were dismissed, court records show.

He’s also facing a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license, records show.

A competency examination deemed Francis was sane during the crime and that he was able to understand the court proceedings, court records show.

Francis is due for sentencing on June 28.