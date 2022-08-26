CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver crashed into a home in Cleveland Friday evening.

According to Ray Santiago with the Highway Patrol, they initiated a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle. One person in the car was arrested, but the driver took off.

Investigators say the driver crashed into another vehicle and then into a home on Trowbridge and W. 41st Street.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.