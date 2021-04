CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash at Edgewater Marina in Cleveland.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.

A car knocked over a street light and took down a tree.

Driver knocks over streetlight and tree at Edgewater Marina in Cleveland

EMS checked the driver for injuries.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say the driver was given a sobriety test and was taken into custody by OSHP.

The driver has not been identified.

OSHP has not issued an official report.