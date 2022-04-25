UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Uniontown Police Department is investigating a crash and deadly fire.

Officers responded to the scene of a single-car crash at the Lake Township Road Department Sunday at 1499 Midway St. NW.

According to police, officers saw heavy smoke as soon as they arrived and found a truck engulfed in flames.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the truck had crashed into the front fence of the property and then got stuck on the berm of a retention pond.

According to police, the fire is believed to have started due to dry grass and heat from the truck.

Greentown Fire put out the fire and discovered the body of the victim inside it.

The victim has been identified as John Aman, Sr., 88, of Lake Township.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

It is unknown if a medical condition contributed to the incident, according to police.