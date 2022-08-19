CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
Just after 1 a.m., a car crashed into a pole near W. 41st Street after entering the highway from the Innerbelt.
Officials say the vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.
Fox 8 crews on the scene reported the vehicle was split in half and both pieces caught on fire.
Officials confirm the 37-year-old driver was killed on the scene.
The crash also caused an accident in the eastbound lanes of the highway. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.