CLEVELAND (WJW) – A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.

Just after 1 a.m., a car crashed into a pole near W. 41st Street after entering the highway from the Innerbelt.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

Fox 8 crews on the scene reported the vehicle was split in half and both pieces caught on fire.

Officials confirm the 37-year-old driver was killed on the scene.

The crash also caused an accident in the eastbound lanes of the highway. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.