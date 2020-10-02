Driver killed in Lorain county crash

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Camden Township.

According to OSHP, a driver was headed south on Baumhart Rd. just before 9 p.m. when the car went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was killed.

He’s been identified as Raymond Harris, 51, of Wakeman.

Troopers say he was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

