Driver killed in Lorain county crash

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Camden Township.
According to OSHP, a driver was headed south on Baumhart Rd. just before 9 p.m. when the car went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver was killed.
He’s been identified as Raymond Harris, 51, of Wakeman.
Troopers say he was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
