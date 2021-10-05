Driver killed in crash after losing control, hitting two traffic signals in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a single-car crash that killed a 62-year-old man.

According to police, a driver was headed northbound in the 300 block of White Pond Dr. Monday around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and hit a traffic signal pole and then a pedestrian signal pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

Police do not know what caused the driver to lose control.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.

