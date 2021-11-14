Driver killed in Chardon Township crash after swerving into oncoming lane, OSHP says

James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing a tire on the disabled horse trailer he was hauling when a semitrailer truck went off the right side of the road, hitting Covrett and the horse trailer, police say. (Credit: FILE/WJW)

CHARDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating following a two-vehicle crash that left one man dead Sunday.

Chardon Post trooper responded to the crash site on SR-44 near mile post 19 around 1:30 p.m.

A Mentor man was reportedly driving his Nissan Sentra north on the road when he traveled into southbound traffic and was hit by a RAM 1500, troopers said.

The diver of the Sentra was killed in the crash, troopers confirmed. He was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time. OSHP did not report if the driver of the other vehicle was injured or not.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident, OSHP said.