HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of State Route 58 in Lorain County was closed for several hours Tuesday evening after officials say a car went off the side of the roadway and flipped multiple times.

The State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 9 p.m. According to officials, Danny Harris, 56, of Wellington, Ohio was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart that went off the left side of the road. The car struck the ditch and then overturned.

According to troopers, Harris was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.