VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – A person was killed in the early hours of the morning on I-480 after the pick-up truck they were driving hit several concrete walls and the driver was eventually thrown from the vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on April 25, 2023, in the westbound lane of I-480 near the Valley View Bridge.

FOX 8 Photo

Officials say, the 2002 GMC Sierra traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit a concrete bridge wall. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a concrete jersey barrier.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of highway was temporarily closed down but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials have not yet released the name of the driver.