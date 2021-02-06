Driver killed after crashing into back of Vermilion fire truck, officials say

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — Officials reports that one person was killed after crashing into the back of a fire truck in Vermilion Saturday morning.

According to the city’s official Facebook page, firefighters were responding to a rolled over vehicle on Rt. 2 when it happened.

“A motorist drove into the back of a fire engine parked at the scene causing one Vermilion Fire Officer to be taken to the hospital. Three other firefighters inside the vehicle were injured but declined treatment,” said Mayor Jim Forthofer.

The firefighter taken to the hospital has since been released. The driver from the initial accident was life-flighted to the hospital. No details were released about the driver who died.

Huron Fire Department also shared a Facebook post about the crash and warned drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles.

“Please move over and slow down when you see emergency vehicles operating in or near the roadway. These types of accidents are absolutely preventable. Our thoughts are with the Vermilion Firefighters that were injured, and with the victims and their families from the accidents.”