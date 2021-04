TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Fairfield Township in Tuscarawas County.

According to a report from OSHP, a driver was headed southwest on State Route 800 when he crossed the center line.

He hit a semi dump truck and was killed.

He’s been identified as Douglas Arkenburgh, 51, of Minerva.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The semi truck driver was not injured.

The report from OSHP say he was also not wearing his seatbelt.