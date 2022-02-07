Driver killed after colliding with snow plow in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A driver was killed after colliding with a snow plow truck in Cleveland Friday morning.

According to city officials, the snow plow truck was removing snow along Lee Road with its plow blade down when a 2012 Subaru turned in front it into the McDonald’s driveway.

Investigators say the plow truck tried to swerve out of the way, but the two vehicles collided.

The Subaru driver, 48-year-old Miesha Nicholson, was killed in the crash.

The plow’s forward lights and amber flashing beacons operational at the time, city officials say.