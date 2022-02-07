Driver killed after colliding with snow plow in Cleveland

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 8 file photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A driver was killed after colliding with a snow plow truck in Cleveland Friday morning.

According to city officials, the snow plow truck was removing snow along Lee Road with its plow blade down when a 2012 Subaru turned in front it into the McDonald’s driveway.

Investigators say the plow truck tried to swerve out of the way, but the two vehicles collided.

The Subaru driver, 48-year-old Miesha Nicholson, was killed in the crash.

The plow’s forward lights and amber flashing beacons operational at the time, city officials say.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral