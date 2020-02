BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — One person was killed after a vehicle was struck by a CSX train on Saturday.

According to a representative for CSX, it happened at Fairview Avenue and Norton Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

The train was going westbound when it hit the vehicle. The crew on board was uninjured.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and we are appreciative of the swift response of first responders,” CXS said in statement.

