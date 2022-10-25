Driver injured in Canton crash involving ambulance

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened in Canton Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Cherry Avenue and 11th Street SE around 11 a.m.

Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Braun Ambulance was heading west on 11th Street. It was responding to a medical call and had its siren activated at the time.

State troopers say a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado heading north on Cherry Avenue drove into the intersection and was hit by the ambulance.

The driver in the Silverado was taken to Aultman Hospital with minor injuries. Two people in the ambulance had possible injuries, but they weren’t transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.