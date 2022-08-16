CORRECTION: A prior edition of this article listed a misspelling of the hospital name. The correct spelling is Reid Hospital.

COLLEGE CORNER, Ind. (WDTN) — One person has been brought to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a home in Preble County.

On Monday morning, a Union County/College Corner Joint School District bus carrying 32 children crashed into a home in College Corner, leaving the driver trapped and unresponsive.

According to Jackson, all 32 children were removed from the bus and brought to a local church for evaluation by EMS. Jackson said that none of the children required transportation to the hospital.

The driver of the bus was removed and found unresponsive, Jackson said. He is currently being treated at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana and is reported to be breathing on his own at this time.

The person living in the house was home at the time, Jackson said, however, he was working outside when he heard the crash. The resident told authorities that he thought it was the Rumpke trash truck at first.

At this time, Jackson said authorities are waiting for the crash reconstruction team to arrive before the Butler Township Tech Rescue team can begin work on the damaged home. He said it may be two to three hours before the bus can be removed from the home.

It is unknown at this time what may have caused the crash.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.