ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A driver was hurt after a metal object fell on his car while driving along the Ohio Turnpike last weekend.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Subaru Legacy was heading eastbound on I-80 near Elyria just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

A metal object then fell on the Subaru from a snapped overhead powerline, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

The driver, a 24-year-old from Worthington, had minor injuries from the crash. A passenger wasn’t hurt.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.