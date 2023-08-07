MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was taken to the hospital after their car flew into the second floor of a home in Decatur Township on Sunday.

On Aug. 6 at 3:15 p.m., Junction Fire Company was called to assist the Decatur Volunteer Fire Company for a report of a vehicle accident on the 800 block of Alfarata Road.

Upon arrival, a vehicle was found to have crashed into the second floor of the home and the driver had been removed from the car according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

The driver was transported to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital by Fame EMS. According to Junction Fire Company, the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and veered off the road into a field. There was a change in elevation between the field and the house. Because of this and the high rate of speed, the vehicle became airborne before hitting the house.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

According to state police, charges are pending against 20-year-old Evan Miller of Lewistown, Pa. that include aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. It was determined through an investigation that the crash was an intentional act, according to state police.

Crews were able to stabilize the home and assisted the homeowners in putting up a tarp due to upcoming storms. Junction Fire Company said fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours.

Three people were inside the home when it was struck.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.