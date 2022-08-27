BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Saturday that it had a man in custody for a deadly pursuit and crash in Brook Park.

According to OSHP, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen BMW on Friday, Aug. 26. The passenger was taken into custody. The driver took off, according to a press release.

The driver of the BMW hit another car after running stop signs at the intersection of Trowbridge Ave. and West. 41st St. The impact sent the other car through a yard and into a home.

Troopers found the driver unconscious. They began life-saving efforts, according to OSHP. Annelisa Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died at the hospital.

Troopers took the driver of the stolen BMW into custody. He’s been identified as Raymond Francis, 23, of Brook Park. Francis was treated or minor injuries.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault. Additional charges are pending.