BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 271 Sunday has turned himself in to police.

According to Bedford Heights police, Delvon Louis Marlik Hamilton, 23, faces charges of stopping after an accident and vehicular homicide in the case.

John W Kavlich, 67, of Cleveland, was killed.

According to Bedford Heights police, it happened at just before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 271 north near the 24.8-mile marker.

Police were called to the area after receiving several calls from motorists regarding a pedestrian walking in the interstate. Officers found a man that had been hit by a vehicle.

He was not responsive, and officers attempted to provide first aid, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford Heights Detective Bureau at 440-439-1234.