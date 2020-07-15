Driver in custody after hitting bicyclist in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Maple Heights are investigating a hit-skip accident.
It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 15300 block of Libby Rd.
Police say a driver hit a person who was riding a bicycle.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital.
No word on their condition.
Maple Heights police dispatch confirms to FOX 8’s Patty Harken the driver was taken into custody.
Maple Heights police called for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help reconstruct the crash scene.
The driver has not been identified.
