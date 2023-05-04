BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A driver reportedly lost control along a residential road on Thursday morning, striking a utility pole and knocking out power to the area.

It happened before 4 a.m. Thursday, May 4, along Harris Road between Russett Drive and Breckenridge Oval, which is west of Interstate 77.

The car could be seen flipped onto its side Thursday morning. The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Lt. Dan Polick of the Broadview Heights Police Department.

Harris Road was closed Thursday morning between Breckenridge Oval and Russett Drive.