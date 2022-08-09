KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Kirtland Monday evening.

According to Kirtland police, officers and first responders were called just after 6 p.m. to the area of Euclid-Chardon Road and Worrell Road for a crash with possible injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital for injuries. Investigators say the driver appeared to be under the influence and faces charges.

In a Facebook post, the Kirtland Police Department thanked residents and other drivers who stopped to help after the accident.

“The kindness of all involved is what truly makes the City of Kirtland a special place to live and work,” the police department said in a post.