Driver hospitalized after crashing into Cleveland fire truck, officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 20-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after police and fire officials say the vehicle she was driving crashed into the side of a Cleveland fire truck.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on East 105 St. and St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman told the Fox 8 I-Team that no firefighters were injured.
He said the crew on Cleveland Fire Ladder 20 was headed to the hospital after assisting EMS with a gunshot victim when the crash took place.
Police say the crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear how the woman is doing now.
