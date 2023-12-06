CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a woman in the road and left the scene.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday around 2nd St. and Stow Ave.

Officers found a woman lying partially in the road with what they’re calling “significant injuries.”

Police say the woman had fallen on the sidewalk and after getting up, fell again, this time ending up partially in the road.

Police say that’s when the woman was hit by a silver Ford hatchback headed Northeast on 2nd St.

The driver did not stop, and police are looking for them.

Anyone that may have information about the incident may call Cuyahoga Falls Police at 330-928-2181, submit an anonymous tip through the ‘tip 411’ app or by texting keyword CFPD to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information and hit send.