Driver hits senior citizen in Fairview Park, leaves the scene

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The Fairview Park Police Department is looking for a driver who hit an 85-year-old woman in a parking lot and left the scene.

It happened Thursday morning just before 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Westgate.

Police say they’re looking for the driver of a silver Toyota Prius.

He’s believed to be between 40 to 50-years-old.

If you have any information about the incident, call (440)333-1234.

There is no information on the condition of the senior citizen who was hit.

