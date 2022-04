CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Ohio Department of Transportation truck.

OSHP responded to I-480 westbound at Lee Rd. in Cleveland around 1 a.m. Monday.

ODOT crews were filling potholes when a car hit the back of the trailer with the flashing arrow that alerts drivers to move over.

None of the ODOT workers was hurt.

The other vehicle caught fire, but the driver was able to make it out safely.

OSHP is looking into what caused the crash.